Baghdad's traffic crisis: Tunnels proposed as key solution

Shafaq News/ Traffic in Baghdad has reached critical levels, causing severe congestion that has nearly paralyzed the city. What should be a 20-30 minute journey now stretches to up to four hours, leaving residents frustrated and stressed as they deal with the toll of wasted time and resources.

Safa Al-Mashhadani, a member of the Baghdad Provincial Council, recently pinpointed the key causes behind the traffic crisis, urging Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani and Interior Minister Abdul Amir Al-Shammari to consider building tunnels as a potential solution.

Speaking to Shafaq News, Al-Mashhadani explained that “unfinished roads, such as those linking Mosul to Baghdad, Fallujah to Abu Ghraib, and Diyala to Baghdad, are contributing to the chaos,” attributing the delays in completing these vital infrastructure projects to “slow progress by construction companies, some of which have been inactive for up to four years.” Al-Mashhadani also cited design flaws in several bridges as another major factor exacerbating the gridlock.

Given the high volume of vehicles, he emphasized the need for tunnels to alleviate congestion and suggested that such projects be prioritized in the upcoming phase of city development. He called on PM Al-Sudani to revive stalled projects and urged Minister Al-Shammari to focus on improving traffic management systems to ease the congestion.

The far-reaching effects of the traffic crisis are not limited to delays; they are also disrupting emergency services, with patients struggling to reach hospitals in time. Moreover, employees face significant delays, which in turn hampers overall productivity.

Baghdad residents have expressed urgency in finding comprehensive solutions that address both infrastructure gaps and the rapid increase in the number of vehicles, which is taking a toll on daily life and the economy.

Fadel Al-Gharawi, head of the Strategic Center for Human Rights in Iraq, highlighted the economic ramifications of the crisis, warning that traffic congestion costs Iraq an estimated 1-2 billion dollars annually.

Al-Gharawi pointed out that the traffic delays hinder supply chains, reduce worker efficiency, and increase individual costs by up to 40%. He also underscored the environmental impact, noting that the crisis leads to higher fuel consumption, contributing to pollution and respiratory health issues. According to the World Bank, traffic-related costs consume around 1.5% of Iraq's GDP.

While the government has initiated projects aimed at easing congestion, such as bridge and tunnel constructions, Al-Gharawi called for a broader, more comprehensive approach. He recommended that solutions include the development of public transportation systems, road expansion, and the implementation of smart traffic management technologies to mitigate both the economic and environmental toll of Baghdad's traffic crisis.