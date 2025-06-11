Baghdad denounces deadly school shooting in Austria

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Iraq condemned the deadly school shooting that shook the Austrian city of Graz.

The assault, carried out by a 21-year-old former student on Tuesday, left ten people dead and wounded 12 others before the assailant took his own life in a school restroom.

In an official statement, the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed Baghdad’s support for the Austrian government and people in the wake of the attack, describing it as “painful” and wishing a swift recovery to those injured.