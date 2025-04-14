Baghdad: Terror arrests, child rescued

Shafaq News/ Iraqi security forces arrested two "dangerous" suspects and freed a kidnapped child in separate operations in eastern Baghdad, a security sources said on Monday.

In the first operation, a security unit detained two individuals in the Al-Zawra area who were wanted under Article 4 of the Counter-Terrorism Law.

The suspects were implicated in a "tribal-related shooting" that killed two civilians, the source told Shafaq News. The arrests were made through a “tightly coordinated ambush,” the source added, noting that both men were transferred to the appropriate authorities for legal proceedings.

Meanwhile, in the Baladiyat district, security forces rescued a kidnapped child and apprehended the suspected abductor. The child’s mother had filed a report prompting a swift investigation.

“Security personnel reviewed surveillance footage, which led them to the suspect,” the source revealed. The kidnapper was taken into custody and held for formal legal action.

According to Interior Ministry data, Iraq has recorded a rise in tribal-related violence and child abductions in Baghdad over the past year. Last year, over 20 child abduction cases have been reported in the country, prompting increased patrols and surveillance.