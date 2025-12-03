Baghdad, Tehran in talks over water crisis

Shafaq News – Tehran

Iraq’s Water Resources Minister Aoun Diyab Abdullah and Iranian Energy Minister Abbas Ali Abadi discussed worsening drought conditions during talks in Tehran on Wednesday, the Iraqi ministry said.

According to a statement, the meeting addressed challenges tied to shared rivers and cross-border waterways.

The ministry added that the Iranian side proposed “engaging specialized companies to work on joint projects in desalination, treated wastewater reuse, and irrigation development.”

Efforts to secure reliable water flows from Turkiye and Iran have repeatedly stalled despite decades of treaties and frameworks, as upstream dam projects and non-binding agreements continue to undermine Baghdad’s ability to protect its share of the Tigris, Euphrates, and border waterways.

Read more: A century of promises: Iraq’s water diplomacy with Turkiye and Iran