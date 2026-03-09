Baghdad, Madrid to push for UN General Assembly session on Middle East war

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez agreed on Monday to work toward convening an emergency session of the United Nations General Assembly to address the escalating war in the Middle East.

According to a statement from al-Sudani’s office, both sides stressed the need to strengthen coordination and integrate international efforts to secure an immediate halt to escalation and limit its repercussions. They also agreed to work together to hold a session of the United Nations General Assembly to discuss the consequences of the war and ways to prevent further expansion of the conflict.

Al-Sudani warned that Iraq has long cautioned against the dangers of escalating tensions in the region, noting that such developments could push the region into instability, fuel extremist ideologies, and lead to a rise in terrorism.

“Such repercussions will not be limited to the countries of the region alone, but will extend to Europe as well, posing a threat to international peace and security.”

Sanchez stressed the importance of uniting international efforts from all directions to reach fair and peaceful solutions to existing disputes and strengthen regional stability, praising Iraq’s position and its diplomatic efforts to contain the crisis.