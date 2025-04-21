Ayatollah al-Sistani mourns Pope Francis: A MAN OF PEACE

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Iraq’s top Shiite cleric Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani expressed condolences over the death of Pope Francis.

“We received with deep sorrow the news of the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis,” al-Sistani’s office stated, adding that the Pope was widely revered for promoting tolerance and supporting the oppressed.

Sistani recalled his meeting with Pope Francis in Najaf in 2021, calling it a “key moment” in affirming shared religious values and the need to counter global challenges through moral principles and interfaith cooperation.

The statement said both men stressed the importance of peaceful coexistence, rejecting violence, and fostering mutual respect between different faiths and beliefs.

Al-Sistani offered condolences to Catholics worldwide and prayed for “God’s mercy, blessings, and peace upon all humanity.”