Ayatollah al-Sistani condemns the “horrific crime” in Pakistan

Shafaq News/ On Friday, Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani condemned the armed attack on buses carrying civilians in Pakistan that left dozens of dead.

In a statement, Ayatollah al-Sistani expressed condolences and sympathies to the grieving families, wishing a speedy recovery for the wounded.

"The religious seminary in Najaf and the supreme Shia clergy condemn this horrific crime targeting Muslim unity, and call on the respected Pakistani government to take necessary measures to support the oppressed people in confronting the injustices and crimes of terrorist groups," the statement added.

On Thursday, a gunman opened fire on a convoy of 200 passenger vehicles in Kurram, near the Afghan border. Today, the Pakistani authorities revealed that the death toll had risen from 28 to 42. Most of the passengers traveling in the convoy through the mountainous area were Shia Muslims, a Pakistani official revealed.

However, the road where the attack took place had just reopened in the past few days, with travel restricted to convoys escorted by police following deadly clashes. “The gunmen initially targeted the convoy's police escort,” the provincial spokesman said in a statement.

No organization has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.