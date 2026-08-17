Authorities arrest six over alleged fake road project in Al-Anbar

Shafaq News- Al-Anbar

Iraq’s Federal Integrity Commission detained six suspects, including an official at a municipal department in Al-Anbar province, for allegedly illegally disbursing and receiving funds, the commission stated on Monday.

The arrested included a deputy director along with the heads and members of the implementation and receiving committees. According to the commission, the suspects allegedly disbursed and received an advance payment for a purported project to rehabilitate and maintain roads in the Al-Saqalawiyah subdistrict.

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