Attempted hit: Iraq slams attack on Somali President

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Iraq’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the attempted assassination of Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud.

In a statement, the ministry emphasized the need for “strengthened international cooperation against terrorism,” calling for greater global efforts to promote regional peace and address shared security challenges.

The ministry also reaffirmed Iraq’s solidarity with Somalia in confronting terrorism and violence.

On Tuesday, a roadside bomb exploded near Somalia’s presidential palace, targeting the President’s convoy. Somalia’s Information Ministry described the attack as a “cowardly act of desperation” by the militant group al-Shabab, which later claimed responsibility. While the president was unharmed, witnesses reported casualties at the scene.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres strongly condemned the attack, expressing support for Somalia’s fight against terrorism and efforts toward peace.

The British Embassy in Mogadishu also denounced the attack, stating, “The UK remains a steadfast partner of the Somali government as they fight the violent extremists responsible for this despicable attack.”