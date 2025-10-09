Arab-Russian Summit to be postponed at Putin’s request

Shafaq News – Moscow / Baghdad

Russian President Vladimir Putin requested on Thursday, during a phone call with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, that the upcoming Arab-Russian summit be postponed to a later date.

According to a statement from the Kremlin’s press office, both sides agreed to inform Arab capitals of the postponement through diplomatic channels. No reason for the postponement was provided in the statement.

The summit, which had been scheduled for next week, was set to be the first of its kind between Russia and Arab states. It was intended to strengthen coordination between the two sides in light of current global developments and a shared vision to enhance cooperation.

Preparations for the summit followed consultations between the Iraqi presidency and the Arab League Secretariat. These discussions also addressed arrangements for the seventh session of the Arab-Russian Cooperation Forum at the ministerial level, and the finalization of key summit documents, including a joint statement and an action plan for implementing the forum’s principles and goals for the period 2026–2028.