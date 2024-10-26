Anti-aircraft missile in Basra fuels speculation following Israeli attack on Iran

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Abbas Maher, the commissioner of Al-Zubair district in Basra province, revealed details about the discovery of an anti-aircraft missile, which some have linked to Israel’s recent strike on Iran.

Maher told Shafaq News that “security forces in the district found a damaged anti-aircraft missile at a waste disposal site,” noting that “the discovery coincided with the attack by the occupying entity on Iran, leading some to claim a connection, but in truth, the missile has no relation whatsoever to the attack.”

Maher confirmed that civil defense teams removed the missile without causing any damage.

On Saturday morning, Israel launched targeted airstrikes, focusing on Iranian military facilities. The strikes came in response to an October 1 missile attack from Iran, heightening tensions in the region.

In a statement, Israeli military spokesperson Avichay Adraee explained that Israeli forces carried out a “precision attack on military targets across several regions in Iran,” emphasizing that “all Israeli aircraft returned safely to their bases.”

The Iranian army announced that two of its soldiers were killed in the Israeli airstrikes, despite officials confirming that Iranian defenses successfully intercepted the assault.