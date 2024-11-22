Among the oldest in the world, Iraq's census reveals women over 120

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi population census by the Ministry of Planning showed that some Iraqi women are among the oldest in the world, challenging global reports stating the oldest living person is 116 years old.

The US-based Center for Aging Research reported that after Maria Branyas, 117, passed away, Japan's Tomiko Itooka, 116, became the world's oldest living person. However, Iraq's census conducted on November 20-21 found several Iraqi women over 120 years old.

According to the census statistics, two Iraqi women born in 1887 from Nineveh and Najaf, now aged 137, surpassed the global record for the oldest living person.

Social media shared images of their IDs, while the media office of Wasit Province posted the ID of a woman born in 1900, making her 124 years old.

In addition, Shafaq News correspondent stated that “census teams in Nineveh recorded the age of a woman from Tal Afar, northwest of Mosul, named Amsha Mohammed, born in 1902, who is now 122 years old.”

Social media users also shared images of another woman from Dujail District in Saladin, born in 1905, now 119 years old.

Meanwhile, the Mayor of Chamchamal, Ramak Ramadan, announced that “Manejah Hama Gharib Hamakhan, a Kurdish woman residing in Shorsh, is considered one of the oldest people in the world.” After visiting her home to check on her and her family, Ramadan confirmed on Facebook that this Kurdish woman, who holds Iraqi citizenship, was born in 1900, making her “one of the oldest living people globally.”