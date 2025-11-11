Ammar al-Hakim: Iraq’s elections open path to two decades of stability

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Ammar al-Hakim, leader of the National State Forces Alliance, said on Tuesday that Iraq’s parliamentary elections will lay the foundation for twenty years of political stability and reform.

Speaking after casting his vote in Baghdad, al-Hakim described the elections as a defining moment for Iraq’s democratic path. “These elections establish lasting stability for the coming twenty years,” he told reporters, urging citizens to participate responsibly to strengthen state institutions and uphold national unity.

The National State Forces Alliance described itself as a moderate, reform-oriented Alliance, emphasizing unity and good governance. The alliance previously partnered with former Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi’s Victory Alliance (Al-Nasr), which has since withdrawn from the 2025 race.

In the 2018 elections, the joint list secured 19 seats, but its representation dropped to four seats in 2021, reflecting shifting dynamics among Iraq’s Shiite political forces.

