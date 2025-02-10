Al-Sudani urges Iraqi tribes to end disputes, Support business stability

Shafaq News/Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed ShiaAl-Sudani urged tribes, on Monday, to resolve conflicts and support government efforts to strengthen security, combat drugs, and confront destructive ideologies in a speech while sponsoring the Ministry of Interior's general tribal conference.

In his speech, Al-Sudani emphasized the vital role of Iraq’s tribes in upholding state sovereignty and the rule of law, as well as in maintaining stability and security. He highlighted the contributions of tribal members across the country in combating ISIS terrorist groups and safeguarding the nation.

He further noted that the government program has placed special emphasis on the role of tribes, acknowledging their significant contributions to development, public services, and reconstruction, as well as their support for the national project adopted by the government.

The Prime Minister highlighted the “importance of tribal support in backing the government’s efforts, which have included launching numerous projects and reviving stalled ones.”

He also noted that the government has implemented a comprehensive package of reforms to address the legacy of flawed policies that persisted for decades, ultimately confining the country to a single-resource economy.

Al-Sudani stated that tribes are one of Iraq’s most essential social pillars, representing a unifying force and a vital symbol of national identity, pointing out that they have played a crucial role in fostering stability, maintaining security, and supporting state institutions.

He urged tribal sheiks and notables across the provinces to “play an active role in ensuring the continuity of service projects and facilitating the work of companies engaged in development efforts, calling tribes to “strengthen their role in upholding the state and reinforcing the rule of law”, and to take decisive action to resolve disputes that claim innocent lives and eliminate harmful social practices.

Prime minister emphasized that Collaboration with security agencies is essential to ensuring wrongdoers are held accountable, preventing them from being shielded and instead bringing them to justice, as national security must remain the highest priority.

Al-Sudani added that the government “has approached regional developments with wisdom, balancing firm positions with decisive action while avoiding rash decisions and unnecessary escalation”, confirming through its balanced policies, the government “has shielded Iraq from external threats and prevented it from being drawn into a conflict intended to engulf the entire region.”