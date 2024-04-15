Al-Sudani to Biden: Iraq seeks sustainable partnership with US after transition from military ties

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani reaffirmed his government's commitment to activating the Strategic Framework agreement as he met with US President Joe Biden at the White House on Monday.

"Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani met with US President Joe Biden at the White House in Washington, DC, on Monday evening Baghdad time, during an official visit," a readout by al-Sudani's bureau said.

The meeting, according to the readout , touched on "the transition of the relations between Iraq and the United States to a sustainable partnership on economic grounds and within the framework of bilateral cooperation in various fields."

"The visit comes at a sensitive and delicate time for Iraq and the region and the developments of the situation therein," he said, stressing "the need to work to prevent escalation, support stability efforts, end aggression and protect civilians, especially after the fall of thousands of Palestinian children and women."

For his part, President Biden welcomed al-Sudani visit, expressing his appreciation for "the Iraqi government's approach to strengthen the Iraqi economy and achieve growth, especially in the energy sector," noting that "the partnership between Iraq and the United States is pivotal and important for both countries."

Key Points from al-Sudani's Statement:

* Thanks for the invitation at a sensitive and delicate time despite domestic concerns and regional developments.

* This visit is important in the relationship between the two countries, which is witnessing a significant turning point.

* We are discussing the sustainable and main foundations for a comprehensive and long-term partnership with the United States.

* We aim to transition from a relationship of a security and military nature, in a smooth, systematic and well-studied manner, to a relationship based on economic, cultural and political grounds in accordance with the Strategic Framework Agreement.

* The war on ISIS was the basis for the relationship between Iraq and the United States throughout the past years, we fought together and defeated terrorism.

* The victory over ISIS was important, and it was achieved as a result of the sacrifices of the Iraqi people, the solidarity of its components, and the support of the international community and friends from outside the international coalition.

* Iraq is currently going through a recovery phase and is witnessing development and urban development projects.

* We will discuss the sustainable partnership, based on the Strategic Framework Agreement, and we have developed a sound methodology for the military transition through the bilateral military committee.

* The bilateral military committee will assess the military situation, operational conditions and the development of the capabilities of the security services, and we will abide by the outcomes of this committee.

* We are discussing, within the framework of the committee, security cooperation and the sustainable bilateral partnership between Iraq and the United States in the military aspect.

* Currently, the Higher Coordination Committee is holding its first meeting on the Strategic Framework Agreement, and our government is serious about achieving and activating this agreement, which has many benefits that will be in the interests of the two friendly countries.

* Our presence here in Washington carries the Iraqi concern and the desire to improve the reality of our country and provide a decent living, services and prosperity for a great people and a great country like Iraq.

* Nothing exempts us from our humanitarian obligations towards various issues, especially what is happening in the region.

* In a spirit of candor and partnership, we may disagree on some of the assessments of the current issue in the region, but we agree on the principles of international law, international humanitarian law, the laws of war, and the principle of protection.

* We reject any attack on civilians, especially women and children, and we urge commitment to international laws and conventions in protecting diplomatic missions.

* Humanity today needs an international system that respects these principles and values.