Al-Sudani, UN envoy discuss cooperation and Syria's political process

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-Sudani met on Wednesday with the United Nations Special Representative for Iraq, Mohammad al-Hassan.

According to a statement from Al-Sudani’s media office, "the meeting focused on enhancing cooperation between Iraq and the United Nations to address challenges and achieve shared goals."

Discussions also covered recent regional developments, with both officials stressing "the importance of the UN’s role in mitigating the effects of war and assisting the Palestinian and Lebanese peoples."

Furthermore, they highlighted the need for continued cooperation and coordination to support Syria in "organizing an inclusive political process that ensures the participation of all components and preserves its territorial integrity."