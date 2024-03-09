Al-Shammari orders security forces in Dhi Qar: Use force against tribal instigators

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Interior Minister Abdul Amir al-Shammari, declared on Saturday that the central government is prepared to utilize force to uphold public order and combat tribal disputes. During his visit to Dhi Qar governorate.

Al-Shammari stated in a press conference “the urgency of confronting the people and fake pages who extort government departments in Dhi Qar province firmly and decisively. He also relayed the central government's command to security forces in the province to resort to force with the instigators of tribal conflicts.”

Furthermore, he disclosed, “intelligence reports have identified numerous fraudulent entities instigating violence and disorder in Dhi Qar, prompting immediate actions to apprehend and prosecute their owners swiftly to ensure they face appropriate consequences.”

Earlier on Saturday, the Interior Ministry announced that Minister Abdul Amir al-Shammari and a delegation paid a visit to the family of Brigadier General Aziz Shalal. He was the intelligence and counter-terrorism chief in Dhi Qar who lost his life while trying to resolve a tribal conflict in Al-Islah district.

Al-Shammari expressed the sympathy of Iraq’s Prime Minster to the family and declared the posthumous promotion of the martyr to Major General, recognizing him as a peacemaker.

Despite pledging to follow the peace plan of the respected cleric Ali al-Sistani on October 3, 2023, the Al-Omar and Al-Rumaid clans in Dhi Qar engaged in a fierce tribal clash on March 3, using heavy and medium weapons and damaging several homes. The counter-terrorism and intelligence chief in Dhi Qar, Brigadier General Aziz Faisal Shalal, was killed in the clash while trying to end the long-standing feud between the two groups.