Shafaq News- Najaf

Patriotic Shiite Movement (PSM) leader Muqtada Al-Sadr on Saturday urged Iraqis to maintain national cohesion and protect the country from attempts to “undermine its safety,” one day after Saudi Arabia said drones launched from Iraqi territory struck its oil infrastructure.

In a social media post ending with “on his behalf,” referring to Al-Sadr, his close associate Saleh Mohammed Al-Iraqi warned Iraqis against being provoked by unnamed parties he accused of seeking to “cover up their wrongdoing by stirring discord.”

“Do not be an aid to the corrupt…Preserve your unity and your homeland,” Al-Iraqi wrote.

بسمه تعالى لا يستفزنكم القوم فهم يريدون تغطية سوءتهم بفتنتكم فلا تكونوا عوناً للفاسـ،،ـدين ولمن يريد النيل من سلامة العراق العظيم وحافظوا على وحدتكم وعلى وطنكم.. واتركوهم في غيهم يعمهون. نحن وانتم فوق ما يقولون والله فوقنا يحكم بالعدل والإحسان.. وهو يحكم بيننا وبينهم بالحق في الدين والدنيا والآخرة. عنه صالح محمد العراقي — وزير القائد - صالح محمد العراقي (@salih_m_iraqi) September 12, 2026

Saudi Arabia said on Friday that several drones launched from Iraqi territory struck its East-West oil pipeline in the Riyadh and Medina regions, causing injuries and damage. Riyadh said it would refrain from responding at this stage after Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi asked the Kingdom to give Baghdad an opportunity to prevent attacks originating from Iraqi territory.

The Iraqi government condemned the attacks and opened an urgent investigation. Al-Zaidi later dismissed the commander of Maysan Operations Command after an investigation found that recent attacks on Saudi oil facilities had been launched from the southern province.

Al-Sadr had previously condemned “brazen militias” for dragging Iraq into “a pointless war,” urging Tehran-backed armed groups not to give Gulf states a pretext to target Iraq.