Shafaq News- Najaf

Political pressure among Western allies may be contributing to Europe's unrest, Patriotic Shiite Movement (PSM) leader Muqtada Al-Sadr said on Monday, accusing Washington and Israel of exerting influence over the continent.

Al-Sadr initially raised the possibility of a "European spring" driven by economic hardship and public frustration, then warned of a "European autumn" marked by political decline. He ultimately questioned both comparisons, suggesting that the turmoil could instead represent a settling of scores among allies aimed at forcing European governments to support US military campaigns.

Al-Sadr linked the continent's economic difficulties to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, the war in Ukraine, the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, and tensions between Washington and Beijing. He also predicted that the US would increasingly rely on proxy warfare, leaving its partners facing military and domestic consequences whether they participated or refused.

Turning to the Middle East, Al-Sadr urged Arab and Muslim countries to strengthen their unity, reassess relations with Western powers, and pursue reconciliation between Gulf states and Iran. He also called on Saudi Arabia and parties in Yemen to end their conflict, warning that continued fighting could expand US influence and fuel further proxy wars in Iraq, Lebanon, and Syria.

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