Al-Sadr condemns German Foreign Minister stance, demands apology

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the leader of the Sadrist movement Muqtada Al-Sadr “strongly” condemned Germany's position and demanded an apology from its foreign minister.

In a statement received by Shafaq News, Al-Sadr said, “We strongly condemn and denounce the German foreign minister's intolerant position, which justifies or allows the brutal Zionist entity to bomb civilians under any pretext.”

Al-Sadr declared that he believes such a statement is a clear incitement to the terrorist acts carried out by Israel, and exonerates Germany from the alleged crime of the Holocaust.

“Hence, the German Foreign Minister (Annalena Baerbock) should apologize and retract her statements that support the killing of civilians and the mass massacres committed by American Zionism against Gaza, West Bank, Lebanon, and Syria, which we hope is not in line with the official German position.”

He also remarked that Baerbock’s statement “contradicts all international laws and is an unprecedented explicit statement that indicates the bias of the West against the Arab and Islamic countries.” This stance, he added, stands in stark “contrast to the claims of peace and humanity, which serve to protect the dominant powers rather than safeguard civilians.”

It’s noteworthy that the German Foreign Minister addressed parliament on Monday justifying Israeli targeting of civilians saying, “Germany says schools in Gaza can be targeted to allow Israel to defend itself. Self-defense means not only attacking terrorists but destroying them. When Hamas terrorists hide behind people, behind schools… That’s why I made it clear to the UN that civilian places can also lose their protected status because terrorists abuse it.”