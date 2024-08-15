Al-Nasiriyah Municipality sees 22nd Director change amid financial crisis

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Dhi Qar Governor Murtada Aboud al-Ibrahimi appointed a new Director for the Municipality of Al-Nasiriyah, the ninth-largest city in Iraq.

According to exclusive information from Shafaq News Agency, “Mohammed Akab Jassim’s appointment as Al-Nasiriyah’s new municipal director, replacing Emad Ali Razouki, is the 22nd change in the past five years, averaging a new director every two and a half months.”

In addition, a local official told Shafaq News Agency that “recent decisions have left Al-Nasiriyah municipality financially dysfunctional, with no development plans, and a balance of just 9 million dinars (6,865.41 USD) after issuing financial instruments to indebted individuals.”

"The Municipality Directorate is requesting 3 trillion dinars (2,288,469,900.00 USD), including funds held by other government departments," he explained.