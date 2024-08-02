Al-Nakheel Center pushes for press protections in Access to Information Law

Shafaq News/ On Friday, Al-Nakheel Center for Press Rights and Freedoms urged the House of Representatives to add a chapter on press and journalism to the Right to Access to Information Law, emphasizing journalists' expertise in handling information.

In response to the inclusion of the Right to Access to Information Law on the House of Representatives agenda next Sunday, the Center told Shafaq News Agency that “the press is crucial for the House's oversight role. Without written guarantees for journalists in this law, the legislative authority will lose significant oversight power.”

Moreover, the Center warned that "restricting journalists' access to information undermines media control, a crucial pillar of any free democratic system."

The agenda for the Iraqi Council of Representatives session on Sunday includes the second reading and discussion of the Right to Access to Information Law, following its first reading earlier in 2024.