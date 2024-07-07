Al-Muthanna launches security campaign against 'Qurban Group' following suicides

Shafaq News/ An informed security source in Al-Muthanna Governorate revealed, on Sunday, the launch of a security campaign to pursue "Qurban group," alternatively known as "Al-Ali al-Alahiya," in various areas of Samawah and its suburbs.

The source informed Shafaq News Agency that "a security force, operating under the intelligence service, conducted several operations in Al-Muthanna in the past hours targeting the group's leaders. It has successfully apprehended four individuals so far, with efforts ongoing to capture the remaining suspects."

The source added, "The detainees are subject to strict investigation in one of the security centers," pointing out that they caused many suicide cases in the Governorate, including two cases of young brothers during the past three months.

The Iraqi National Security Service (INSS) announced last week that it dismantled the "Qurban group”, the extremist behavioral movement that caused the suicide of a group of young men in southern Iraq.

In May 2023, Iraqi authorities arrested four individuals in Suq Al-Shuyukh district, a stronghold of the group, south of Nasiriyah of Dhi Qar governorate, accusing them of joining Qurban group. Legal actions were taken against them, and were referred to the relevant authorities for further investigation.

Shafaq News Agency has previously highlighted the activities of the "Qurban group" in Dhi Qar.

A local source in Dhi Qar revealed that the members of this group worship Imam Ali Bin Abi Taleb and periodically draw lots to select a member as a sacrifice to the Imam.

This group has attracted numerous young individuals. The sect's ideology is primarily grounded in the execution of self-sacrificial rites during religious observances.

"The emergence of such movements is criminalized by the Iraqi constitution, Penal Code, and specific laws," legal expert Muhammad Ali told Shafaq News Agency. He highlighted that "the criminal penalties imposed on them could extend to life imprisonment or even death."

It is worth noting that the extremist group was established during the lifetime of the late religious leader Mohammed Mohammed Sadiq al-Sadr, who distanced himself from them.