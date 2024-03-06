Al-Maliki: SFA to be implemented after end of Global Coalition's mission in Iraq

Shafaq News/ The leader of the State of Law coalition, Nouri al-Maliki, received, on Wednesday, US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Iraq and Iran, Victoria Taylor, and the US Ambassador to Iraq, Alina Romanowski.

Al-Maliki's office said in a statement that the two sides discussed regional and international developments, as well as various issues of mutual interest.

Al-Maliki emphasized the need to "strengthen the ties between Baghdad and Washington and explore ways to enhance them for the benefit of both nations."

Concerning the ongoing dialogue between Iraq and the US-led Coalition, al-Maliki reiterated Iraq's commitment to implementing the Strategic Framework Agreement (SFA) once the Coalition's role in Iraq concludes, transitioning to broader cooperation across different sectors.

He also called for an end to the aggression in Gaza and the establishment of safe humanitarian corridors.

For her part, Taylor underscored the collaborative relationship between the two countries and their commitment to sustaining it across multiple domains.

She clarified that the United States is "working towards a swift resolution to the hostilities in Gaza and pursuing a political solution that upholds the legitimate rights of the Palestinians."