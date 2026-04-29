Al-Maliki, Iraqi bloc leaders support PM-designate Al-Zaidi

Shafaq News- Baghdad (Updated at 13:18)

State of Law Coalition leader Nouri Al-Maliki on Wednesday backed Iraq’s Prime Minister-designate Ali Al-Zaidi, calling for the formation of a government that reinforces stability.

In a meeting with Al-Zaidi, Al-Maliki stressed the need to unify national efforts and safeguard Iraq’s sovereignty. Badr Organization leader Hadi Al-Amiri and National State Forces Alliance head Ammar Al-Hakim separately urged a “national government” that meets citizens’ needs and prioritizes economic reform.

Meanwhile, a source within the Shiite Coordination Framework, the largest bloc with 162 of parliament’s 329 seats, told Shafaq News that political leaders are set to meet with Al-Zaidi later today to discuss cabinet formation, including the structure of the next government and the distribution of ministerial portfolios based on agreed criteria.

A day earlier, the Framework agreed to grant Al-Zaidi full authority to select his cabinet following his nomination on April 27, after caretaker Prime Minister and Reconstruction and Development bloc leader Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani and Al-Maliki withdrew from the race, ending weeks of political deadlock.

Read more: Al-Zaidi named prime minister: Easy nomination, harder road ahead