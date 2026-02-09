Al-Fahl returns as Saladin Governor as parliamentary seat awaits resignation

Shafaq News- Saladin

On Monday, Badr Mahmoud Al-Fahl resumed his duties as governor of Iraq’s Saladin, replacing first deputy governor Hashim Azzawi after his acting mandate was revoked.

According to an official administrative order, Al-Fahl’s reassignment was based on non-compliance with legal requirements linked to membership in the Iraqi Council of Representatives and the failure to submit a formal resignation to the Saladin Provincial Council in line with established procedures.

The legal issue continues to affect the status of his parliamentary seat. A well-informed source told Shafaq News that the elevation of Karim Shakour, a candidate from the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), remains conditional on Al-Fahl formally submitting his resignation from parliament.

Shakour, he explained, would become the lawful replacement once the resignation is formally submitted and ratified by the competent authorities, in line with legal requirements governing vacant parliamentary seats.