Al-Anbar: new amnesty releases announced

Shafaq News/ On Monday, a new list of prisoners from Al-Anbar province who will be included in the General Amnesty Law was released by Court of Appeal.

The list includes also some prisoners who will have their cases re-tried, while others will remain incarcerated to serve their sentences.

Al-Anbar Court of Appeal had previously announced the release of another batch of prisoners benefiting from the General Amnesty Law, as part of its ongoing efforts to implement judicial decisions aimed at reducing sentences for those eligible, in accordance with legal provisions.

The General Amnesty Law was enacted to provide a second chance to certain categories of convicted individuals, with conditions and regulations in place to ensure it does not impact public security or infringe upon the rights of victims.