Al-Anbar court releases new batch of inmates under Amnesty Law

Shafaq News/ The Al-Anbar Court of Appeals announced on Sunday the release of a new group of detainees eligible for a general amnesty in the province.

According to an official document obtained by Shafaq News, the vast majority of those included in the amnesty have sentences related to drug offenses.

In a statement, the court said the move follows directives from the Supreme Judicial Council to review amnesty cases under the prescribed legal framework. "The release was granted after completing necessary reviews and ensuring no legal barriers were preventing their inclusion in the amnesty," the statement added.

The court also confirmed that specialized judicial committees are continuing to review additional cases, with further releases expected.