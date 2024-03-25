Al-Anbar MP calls for payment of salaries to victims of terrorist operations

Shafaq News/ the representative of Al-Anbar MP, Burhan Nasser Al-Shammari, urged for the payment of salaries to the victims of terrorist operations and those who were mistakenly killed by military operations, citing years of suspended payments.

At a press conference, Al-Shammari stated, "The Martyrs Foundation is still delaying the payment of dues to the victims of war operations, military mistakes, and terrorist operations in Al-Anbar."

He called on the federal government "to intervene to end the suffering that has burdened the victims by accelerating the procedures of the Diwani Order Committee and auditing transactions to restore the salaries of this segment and release the salaries of transactions that have been previously achieved."

Al-Shammari also demanded, "holding forgers accountable and punishing them according to the law."

Last year, the head of the Martyrs Foundation, Abdul Ilah Al-Naili, explained that the suspension of retirement pensions for victims of terrorist operations in Al-Anbar was done as a precautionary measure by the National Retirement Authority based on decisions issued by judicial authorities in the Appeals Court after reviewing 19,800 files, along with input from security agencies and a committee formed by the Prime Minister under the leadership of the former operations commander in the province.