2.3K lives lost: Iraq's grim toll of human trafficking

Shafaq News/ The number of human trafficking victims in Iraq has reached 2,300 over the past three years, with authorities dismantling over 1,800 criminal networks and individuals involved in trafficking and forced begging, Iraq’s Strategic Center for Human Rights head, Fadel al-Gharawi said on Monday.

According to al-Gharawi, “Recent global statistics indicate that the number of trafficking victims exceeded 28 million in 2024, marking a 12% increase compared to 2023.”

He explained that the predominant forms of exploitation globally included forced labor (50%) and sexual exploitation (38%). In contrast, other types—such as forced marriage and organ trafficking—accounted for around 12% of documented cases. Women and girls comprised approximately 65% of all victims, while children made up around 25%, highlighting the vulnerability of these groups, particularly in conflict zones and areas affected by humanitarian crises.

In Iraq, forced labor remains the most common form of trafficking, particularly in agriculture, construction, and domestic service sectors. Other widespread abuses include forced begging and the exploitation of women and children in illicit activities. Organ trafficking continues to be a growing concern.

Al-Gharawi reported that in 2024 alone, Iraqi authorities arrested 162 suspects linked to the sale of human organs. Authorities also registered 158 trafficking victims that year and placed them in protective shelters.

Despite the implementation of Iraq’s Anti-Human Trafficking Law No. 28 of 2012 and the establishment of specialized national committees and victim shelters, significant obstacles remain. The US Department of State’s 2024 Trafficking in Persons Report continues to list Iraq under the “Tier 2 Watch List,” indicating that while some progress has been made, further efforts are needed in law enforcement capacity, investigative reach, prosecution rates, and victim support.

Al-Gharawi urged the Iraqi government, parliament, and relevant authorities to update national legislation in alignment with international protocols and to intensify public awareness efforts, especially in high-risk areas. He also called for stronger coordination between Iraqi agencies and international organizations to pursue cross-border trafficking networks, and to enhance comprehensive support for victims—including legal, psychological, and social assistance—as well as to invest in improved early-warning systems.