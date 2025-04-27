+1,000 students compete: Iraq wins Jury Award at Arab Robotics Championship

Shafaq News/ Iraq won the Jury Award at the Arab Robotics Championship held in Tunisia, the Ministry of Education announced on Sunday.

The Iraqi team, comprising students of various age groups from the Directorate General of Education in Basra, secured the award at the 16th edition of the Arab Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Championship. The competition brought together over 1,000 participants from 18 Arab countries.

The Ministry’s media office relayed the Minister of Education’s congratulations to Yaseen Nabil Kazem from Al-Awhad Model School and Tabarak Nabil Kazem from Al-Fajr Al-Jadeed School for their exceptional academic and creative performances, which led to their victory.

The Minister also acknowledged the contributions of parents, teaching staff, and the Ajeal Al-Tiqnia Organization, which played a key role in nurturing the students’ scientific talents.