USCENTCOM reports 37 Counter-ISIS Operations in Iraq and Syria for August

Shafaq News/ U.S. Central Command released a report detailing its operations in Iraq and Syria for August 2023.

According to a statement, the U.S. Central Command, coalition, and other partners conducted 36 operations in the mission to defeat ISIS. These operations resulted in the killing of seven ISIS members and the arrest of 25 others.

In Iraq, 28 joint operations were carried out in August, leading to the death of six ISIS members and the apprehension of 18 others.

In Syria, eight joint operations were conducted, killing one ISIS member and the arrest of seven others.

Gen. Michael "Erik" Kurilla, CENTCOM commander, emphasized the coalition's commitment to defeating ISIS and addressing their ongoing threat. He stated, "Our partnership with the Iraqi Security Force and Syrian Democratic Forces continues to be focused on the defeat of ISIS and the enduring threat they present; alongside our partners we remain committed to aggressively engaging with ISIS to provide security in both Iraq and Syria."