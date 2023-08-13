Two Iraqi soldiers injured in an explosion in Diyala

Shafaq News / Two members of the Iraqi Army were injured today, Sunday, in an explosion that targeted a military patrol in Diyala province.

An anonymous security source informed Shafaq News Agency that an improvised explosive device detonated, targeting a patrol from the Diyala Operations Forces' Al-Maghaweer Brigade in the Al-Bijat area, south of Baqubah (20 kilometers south of Baqubah).

The source added that the explosion resulted in minor injuries to two soldiers.