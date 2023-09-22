Turkish authorities arrest five Iraqis on suspicion of ISIS affiliation

Shafaq News / Turkish authorities arrested five individuals of Iraqi nationality today, Friday, on charges of affiliation with ISIS in Balikesir province, located in western Turkey.
The official Anadolu Turkish news agency,reported that the public prosecutor's office in Balikesir issued arrest warrants for six Iraqis suspected of having connections with ISIS.
It was further noted that anti-terrorism units within the Balikesir Security Directorate conducted simultaneous raids at several locations to apprehend the suspects. As a result, five of them were arrested, and digital materials were found in their possession.
One of the detainees had previously held a position within the so-called "ISIS Police" in some regions of Iraq, while another detainee received training in bomb-making within ISIS in Iraq.
According to the agency, the police are continuing their efforts to apprehend the sixth suspect.