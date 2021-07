Shafaq News/ Three security officers were killed, and two were injured in an attack waged by ISIS operatives in southwest Kirkuk earlier today, Saturday, a security source reported.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that a group of ISIS operatives attacked a site of the Federal Police in the village of "Karhat Qazan" in al-Rachad sub-district, Southwest Kirkuk.

The attack resulted in killing three officers and injuring two others, the source said.