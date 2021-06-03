The U.S. Embassy sent letter to Baghdad following al-Hashd’s raid on the Green Zone 

Shafaq News/ An Iraqi source revealed that the U.S. embassy in Baghdad had sent a message to the Iraqi government regarding al-Hashd al-Shaabi factions’ control over the Green Zone last week.

The source told RT that the American embassy sent a message to the Iraqi government, expressing its concern and annoyance about the al-Hashd’s control of the Green Zone and almost reaching the embassy.

The embassy said in its letter that if the Iraqi government does not deal with al-Hashd, it will be so.

The source pointed out that the message was an official address sent in conjunction with al-Hashd’s raid on the Green Zone, according to the source.

The source pointed out that the Iraqi government has not responded to the message yet. No further details were disclosed.

This comes at a time when the British Minister of Foreign affairs, Dominic Raab, revealed that he had a phone call with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, in which he condemned the recent threats the Green Zone was subjected to.

On May 27, five brigades of al-Hashd al-Shaabi cordoned off several sites inside the Green Zone, including the homes of PM Al-Kadhimi and Major General Abu Ragheef, as well as the General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers building, following the arrest of the leader in al-Hashd, Qassem Musleh, on charges of terrorism.