The Parliament will vote on the federal court and the budget bills today, MP says

Shafaq News / The Parliamentary Finance Committee announced today that a session will be held to vote on the Federal Court bill.

A member of the Parliamentary Finance Committee, Shirwan Mirza, told Shafaq News agency, "The Parliament Presidency will hold a meeting with the heads of political blocs and members of the Finance Committee to discuss the articles of the general budget law for the current year."

He added that all the political blocs tend to vote and solve the Federal Court and the budget bills issue today.

However, the Parliament had voted to amend several provisions of the Federal Court Law, after it was unable to overcome differences over three articles in its new draft.

Last December, Baghdad and Erbil reached an agreement on the financial budget that stipulates for the region to deliver 250,000 barrels of oil per day, and half of the border crossings (and other) revenues to the federal government, in exchange for a share of 12.6% in the budget.

The agreement was included in the draft budget, but Shiite political blocs in Parliament rejected it, which impedes its passage in the Parliament until now.