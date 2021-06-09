Source reveals to Shafaq News where the Balad airbase rockets were launched from 

Shafaq News/ A security source revealed to Shafaq News Agency that the rockets that targeted the Balad airbase today were launched from Khalis district in Diyala Governorate, near the Tigris River’s banks.

The source pointed out that five rockets targeted the base, noting that some landed near the F16 aircraft hangar.

Balad Air Base, which hosts U.S forces, had been subjected to a rocket attack on Wednesday evening.

The Security Media Cell said in a statement that the base was targeted by three rockets, noting that no causalities were recorded.

Balad airbase is one of the bases from which the Global Coalition forces withdrew, previously hosted a small unit of the U.S. Air Force. Currently, it hosts the Iraqi armed forces and U.S. Sallyport contractors, which are tasked with maintaining Iraqi F-16s.