Six terrorists arrested in Mosul today

Shafaq News/ Nineveh Police Department apprehended six members of the terrorist organization of ISIS in Mosul, the governorate's capital city, earlier today, Saturday.

The division of Ground Patrols was able to capture three members of ISIS terrorist gangs who are wanted by the Judiciary pursuant to Article 4/Terrorism.

The Narcotics Division and al-Karama Police also arrested three terrorists in two separate operations, all of whom are wanted per Article 4/Terrorism.

Upon investigations, four arrestees confessed to serving as fighters in the al-Jund (troops) department of the terrorist organization, the other terrorists served in al-Hisba (Public Morality) department.