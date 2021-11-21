Report

Senior police officer killed in an attack in Baghdad 

Shafaq News/ A senior police officer reportedly perished in an armed attack in the east of the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, on Sunday.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency said that a group of unidentified assailants shot dead a police commissioner in al-Zaafaraniyah, east of Baghdad.

Earlier on Sunday, a group of unknown assailants reportedly attacked the residence of a public servant in the east of Baghdad. 

A source told Shafaq News Agency that the attackers threw a hand grenade and sprayed the residence of an employee in the Ministry of Justice in al-Kamaliyah with live bullets.

"The attack resulted in material damages to the house. No human casualties were reported," the source said.

