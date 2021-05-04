Report

Senior officer arrested by Abu Ragheef Committee

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-05-04T10:02:13+0000
Shafaq News/ The Anti-Corruption Committee arrested today, Sunday, a senior security officer in Baghdad. 

A source told Shafaq News Agency that a security force apprehended the head of the Intelligence Directorate of the Baghdad Emergency Regiment per the orders of the head of the Anti-Corruption Committee, Ahmed Abu Ragheef.

In August 2020, the Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi, formed a Committee to investigate "Major corruption and crime cases". The Committee is headed by Lieutenant-General Ahmed Abu Ragheef and includes officers from various government departments and security organizations.

The Committee was granted a wide range of authority, with the Counter-Terrorism-Services in charge of executing the Judicial orders emerging from the committee.

