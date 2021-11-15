Sadrist movement opens the door for recruitment in the Iraqi state 

Shafaq News/ The Sadrist movement, led by the Populist Shiite Cleric Muqtada al-Sadr, has opened recruitments in government posts.

An advisor to al-Sadr, Saleh Muhammad al-Iraqi, "In compliance with the principles of national service and in order to preserve the entitlements of recruitment and official appointment in state departments, we announce opening the door of recruitment in various job grades, whether special high grades or regular job grades."

Al-Iraqi shared a document from al-Hanana, the headquarters of the Sadrist leader, that includes detailed qualifications for the job candidates.