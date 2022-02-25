SJC reveals the details of al-Karkh court incident

Shafaq News / New details had been disclosed regarding the recent incident that took place in Baghdad, when a force from the Counter-Terrorism service surrounded al-Kharkh's Court of Appeal.

Yesterday, the Supreme Judicial Council called on the Commander in Chief of the armed forces, Mustafa al-Kadhimi, to regulate the conduct of some security members violating the law, and open an investigation into the reasons behind the Court incident.

The Council said in a statement that the Court had took legal measures against several security members for violating the law.

Earlier, a vehicle belonging to the military intelligence agency tried to break an inmate out of prison, who is arrested on charges of being involved in the failed assassination attempt against PM al-Kadhimi.

This prompted the Prime Minister to immediately instruct a force from the Counter-Terrorism service to head to the Court, where the two sides clashed before the CTS force took the convict to a safe place.

Following the incident, the head of the intelligence service, Fayez al-Ma'mouri, was dismissed and summoned for investigation, while Maj.Gen Zaid Houshi was assigned to replace him.