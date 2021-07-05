PMF surrounds ISIS terrorists in western al-Anbar

Shafaq News/ Forces of al-Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces-PMF) besieged a territory where ISIS movements were identified in western Al-Anbar.

In a statement issued on Monday, the commander of the PMF Operations in al-Anbar, Qasim Musleh, said, "a joint force of the PMF brigades 13,17,18, and 19 circles al-Ratka which witnessed movements of the terrorist organization of ISIS," hinting at the attacks that targeted the PMF fighters earlier today.

"The remnants of the ISIS terrorist organization targeted a water truck without causing injuries," he added, "our forces besieged the area in which the terrorists are located and exchanged fire with them."