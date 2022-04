Shafaq News / Imad Qarghouli, Lt. Col in al-Hashd al-Shaabi (PMF), survived an assassination attempt in Baghdad, a security source reported.

No further details were disclosed.

Qarghouli heads "Ali al-Akbar brigade", affiliated with the PMF and the Imam Hussein shrine in Karbala.

The brigade was formed following ISIS's invasion of the country in 2014.