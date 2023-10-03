PM Al-Sudani on national day highlights Iraq’s role in stability, security, and prosperity

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Prime Minister Muhammad Shia Al-Sudani congratulated all Iraqis on the National Day of the of Iraq.

In his statement, Al-Sudani reflected on Iraq’s historical significance, stating, “Iraq has always been a radiant land filled with the essence of civilization for the entire world. It is a place where history was shaped, and humanity recorded its journey towards progress. Therefore, the emergence of the modern Iraqi state and its accession to the League of Nations continued this influential and cultural dynamism.”

He affirmed, "On this National Day, Iraq will remain a steadfast pillar of stability, security, and prosperity in the region and the world. It will continue to serve as a bridge where civilizations and cultures converge. The people of Iraq will remain skilled architects of peace and tranquility and unwavering fighters against darkness and backwardness.”

Al-Sudani concluded by emphasizing the commitment to making Iraq the ultimate destination and goal, transcending all considerations and prioritizing the nation’s well-being.