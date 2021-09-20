Report

Iraqi soldier killed in clashes with a drug dealer in Baghdad

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-09-20T09:07:14+0000
Shafaq News/ A security source reported today that an Iraqi soldier and a drug dealer were killed in clashes after raiding the latter's den east of Baghdad.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that a military force raided, today morning, a den of a drug dealer in Al-Rashad area, east of Baghdad, noting that the dealer opened fire on the military force, killing a soldier immediately.

The military force holding the area managed to control the situation and confiscated a huge quantity of drugs, according to the source.

