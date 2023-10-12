Iraqi Intelligence Agency foils ISIS plot in Saladin, arrests four operatives

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the Iraqi Intelligence Agency announced the thwarting of an ISIS operation in Saladin Governorate and the arrest of four terrorists.

In a statement, the intelligence agency revealed, "Our Counter-terrorism intelligence units in Saladin Governorate received precise information regarding the presence of four wanted individuals in a specific area of Saladin Governorate; swift action was taken, with an intelligence team promptly formed to gather information and conduct necessary investigations. Utilizing a precise ambush, the team successfully apprehended all four suspects."

The arrested individuals confessed to their affiliation with ISIS factions, specifically the so-called (Diwan al-Jund, Diwan al-Miskar, and Diwan al-Zakat) branches. Their activities included planting and detonating explosive devices, targeting military and security patrols, attacking headquarters, kidnapping security personnel, and bombing civilians' houses across various areas in Saladin Governorate. Additionally, they confessed to extorting money from citizens and shop owners. The detainees were also transporting food supplies and vision devices to fellow ISIS operatives, for which they received monetary compensation.