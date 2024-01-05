Iraqi Air Force strikes kill seven ISIS militants in Kirkuk's Al-Shai Valley

Shafaq News / According to a security source on Friday, seven ISIS members were killed in airstrikes by the Iraqi Air Force in Al-Shai Valley area in Kirkuk governorate

The source informed Shafaq News Agency, "the airstrikes carried out by the Air Force resulted in the deaths of seven ISIS members in Al-Shai Valley in Kirkuk."

An additional security source reported on Thursday that an airstrike targeted ISIS locations by the Iraqi Air Force in Kirkuk.

The source stated to Shafaq News Agency, "An F16 aircraft belonging to the Iraqi Air Force executed a single airstrike within Al-Shai Valley region, specifically between Zaklawah village and Al-Sumoud village in Kirkuk."

The source added that "the strike targeted positions belonging toISIS."