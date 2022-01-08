Iraq's Kata'ib Hezbollah warned against "splitting" the most prominent component

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Kata'ib Hezbollah warned against "splitting" the Shiite ranks, confirming that the new government should be only "Iraqi."

A security official of the Iran-backed Kataib Hezbollah group in Iraq, Abu Ali al-Askari, said on Twitter, "We affirm that the next government must be Iraqi, neither eastern nor western, nor British, nor American, nor Emirati."

Concerning the support of Sunni blocs to a Shiite component (The Sadrist), Al-Askari stressed, "the intervention of the Sunni forces (Azm and Takadum) or the Kurdish parties in favor of one party of the largest component (Shiites) will contribute to the instability of the country."

"If they got gains, they would be temporary, and everyone will lose."

Al-Askari concluded, "the attempt to dominate and exclude the majority, which represents 90% of the largest component, will lead to splitting the ranks, and this is what the enemies of the Iraqi people want."